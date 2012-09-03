Hover to Zoom
Arrowhead Mills Organic Buckwheat Pancake & Waffle Mix
26 ozUPC: 0007433368330
Product Details
Buckwheat grains have been cultivated in Southeast Asia for 8,000 years.
- It's Simple: No shortcuts, Just 100% Committed to Quality
- 100% Whole Grain-42 Grams per Serving
- Certified Organic by Quality Assurance International (QAI)
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Ingredients
- Good Source of Fiber
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12.61%
Total Carbohydrate31g11.27%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron1.7mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Buckwheat Flour, Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Rice Flour, Leavening (Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
