Arrowhead Mills Organic Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix
26 ozUPC: 0007433368510
Product Details
We bring Arrowhead Mills Organic Buttermilk Pancakes & Waffle Mix, the awesome goodness of the land to your table, and we're real proud of it.
- It's Simple: No Short-Cuts
- Just 100% Commitment To Quality
- Made With Organic Wheat Flour
- Good Source of Calcium
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium360mg15.65%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar4g
Protein5g
Calcium200mg15%
Iron1.1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Organic Wheat Flour, Buttermilk Powder (Buttermilk, Whey), Leavening (Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
