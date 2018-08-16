Nutrition Facts

42.0 Approximately servings per container

Serving size 1/4 Cup

Amount per serving

Calories 110

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g 0%

Cholesterol 10mg 3%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 10g 3% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g 0%

Protein 0g 0%