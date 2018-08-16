Hover to Zoom
Arrowhead Mills Organic Gluten Free Tapioca Flour
18 ozUPC: 0007433368427
Product Details
Organic Tapioca Flour adds a unique taste and texture to your favorite gluten free recipes. It’s a delicious way to add excitement into your baking delights.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
42.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/4 Cup
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
ORGANIC TAPIOCA FLOUR.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
