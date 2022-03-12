Arrowhead Mills® Organic Green Lentils Perspective: front
Arrowhead Mills® Organic Green Lentils

16 ozUPC: 0007433347624
Product Details

Organic Green Lentils are nutritious as well as delicious. When combined with rice you get a complete protein. Enjoy them with Arrowhead Brown Rice in a casserole or season with garlic and onions for a tasty side dish. Great for soups and mashing into patties!

  • It's Simple: No Short-Cuts
  • Just 100% Commitment To Quality
  • 12G Protein Per Serving
  • USDA Organic
  • Kosher
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Excellent Source of Fiber
  • Good Source of Iron

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate25g8%
Dietary Fiber13g52%
Sugar2g
Protein12g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Green Lentils .

Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
