Arrowhead Mills® Organic Green Lentils
16 ozUPC: 0007433347624
Product Details
Organic Green Lentils are nutritious as well as delicious. When combined with rice you get a complete protein. Enjoy them with Arrowhead Brown Rice in a casserole or season with garlic and onions for a tasty side dish. Great for soups and mashing into patties!
- It's Simple: No Short-Cuts
- Just 100% Commitment To Quality
- 12G Protein Per Serving
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Excellent Source of Fiber
- Good Source of Iron
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate25g8%
Dietary Fiber13g52%
Sugar2g
Protein12g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Green Lentils .
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More