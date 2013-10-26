It’s easy to have that wholesome goodness when you start the day with Arrowhead Mills deliciously crunchy toasted Maple Buckwheat Flakes Cereal. We blend organic, whole grain ingredients from buckwheat and brown rice with the rich taste of organic maple syrup and honey. This low fat and cholesterol free lightly sweetened whole grain cereal is reminiscent of grandma’s buckwheat pancakes covered with maple syrup.

33g whole grain per serving

Non-GMO Project verified

USDA Certified Organic

Gluten free

Low fat

Kosher