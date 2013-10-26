Arrowhead Mills Organic Maple Buckwheat Flakes Cereal
Product Details
It’s easy to have that wholesome goodness when you start the day with Arrowhead Mills deliciously crunchy toasted Maple Buckwheat Flakes Cereal. We blend organic, whole grain ingredients from buckwheat and brown rice with the rich taste of organic maple syrup and honey. This low fat and cholesterol free lightly sweetened whole grain cereal is reminiscent of grandma’s buckwheat pancakes covered with maple syrup.
- 33g whole grain per serving
- Non-GMO Project verified
- USDA Certified Organic
- Gluten free
- Low fat
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Whole Grain Buckwheat Grits , Organic Whole Grain Brown Rice Flour , Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar , Organic Whole Grain Buckwheat Flour , Organic Maple Syrup , Water , Sea Salt , Organic Honey , Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) and Vitamin E
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More