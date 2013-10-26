Arrowhead Mills Organic Maple Buckwheat Flakes Cereal Perspective: front
Arrowhead Mills Organic Maple Buckwheat Flakes Cereal Perspective: left
Arrowhead Mills Organic Maple Buckwheat Flakes Cereal Perspective: right
Arrowhead Mills Organic Maple Buckwheat Flakes Cereal

12 ozUPC: 0007433337470
Product Details

It’s easy to have that wholesome goodness when you start the day with Arrowhead Mills deliciously crunchy toasted Maple Buckwheat Flakes Cereal. We blend organic, whole grain ingredients from buckwheat and brown rice with the rich taste of organic maple syrup and honey. This low fat and cholesterol free lightly sweetened whole grain cereal is reminiscent of grandma’s buckwheat pancakes covered with maple syrup.

  • 33g whole grain per serving
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • USDA Certified Organic
  • Gluten free
  • Low fat
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
7.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate35g12%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar8g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Whole Grain Buckwheat Grits , Organic Whole Grain Brown Rice Flour , Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar , Organic Whole Grain Buckwheat Flour , Organic Maple Syrup , Water , Sea Salt , Organic Honey , Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) and Vitamin E

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
