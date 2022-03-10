Hover to Zoom
Arrowhead Mills Organic Pearled Barley
28 ozUPC: 0007433347618
Purchase Options
Product Details
Pearled Barleyhas had its hard outer layers removed. This chewy, delicately flavored grain is very versatile - not just for mushroom barley soups! You can serve it as a tasty pilaf, or in a pudding, even as a breakfast cereal to benefit from this nutritious grain.
- Excellent Source of Fiber
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
18.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate34g11%
Dietary Fiber7g28%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg6%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Pearled Barley
Allergen Info
Contains Barley and Barley Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More