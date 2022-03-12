Kamut (kah-moot), the “Great-Great Grandfather of Grains”. Derived from the ancient Egyptian word for “Wheat”, this high-energy grain was discovered thousands of years ago. With kernels two to three times the size of its modern relative, Kamut delivers rich flavor and great nutrition for a valuable addition to any diet.

Organic

Grown Without Potentially Harmful Pesticides

Whole Grain Cereal

A Sodium Free Food

A Fat and Cholesterol Free Food

Vegan

No Added Salt

No Added Sugar

Natural -no artificial anything