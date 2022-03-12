Hover to Zoom
Arrowhead Mills Organic Puffed Kamut Cereal
6 ozUPC: 0007433347434
Purchase Options
Product Details
Kamut (kah-moot), the “Great-Great Grandfather of Grains”. Derived from the ancient Egyptian word for “Wheat”, this high-energy grain was discovered thousands of years ago. With kernels two to three times the size of its modern relative, Kamut delivers rich flavor and great nutrition for a valuable addition to any diet.
- Organic
- Grown Without Potentially Harmful Pesticides
- Whole Grain Cereal
- A Sodium Free Food
- A Fat and Cholesterol Free Food
- Vegan
- No Added Salt
- No Added Sugar
- Natural -no artificial anything
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
11.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Potassium70mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Puffed Whole Grain Kamut Brand Khorasan Wheat .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More