QUINOA (keen-wa) was a staple of the ancient Incas and means "the mother grain". It's high in iron and has a distinctive flavor and fluffy texture. It is considered a complete vegetarian protein on par with dairy. Quinoa makes a tasty choice for casseroles, pilafs and even salads when cooked.

Excellent Source of Iron & Phosphorus

Good Source of Fiber & Riboflavin

USDA organic

Non- GMO