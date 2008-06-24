Hover to Zoom
Arrowhead Mills Organic Quinoa
14 ozUPC: 0007433347667
QUINOA (keen-wa) was a staple of the ancient Incas and means "the mother grain". It's high in iron and has a distinctive flavor and fluffy texture. It is considered a complete vegetarian protein on par with dairy. Quinoa makes a tasty choice for casseroles, pilafs and even salads when cooked.
- Excellent Source of Iron & Phosphorus
- Good Source of Fiber & Riboflavin
- USDA organic
- Non- GMO
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
9.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate30g10%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Quinoa
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
