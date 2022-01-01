Hover to Zoom
Arrowhead Mills Organic Whole Millet
28 ozUPC: 0007433347636
Product Details
Enjoy the great nutrition and versatility of Arrowhead Mills Hulled Millet. A good source of protein, it is also rich in B vitamins, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, pyridoxine and folate.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
18.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate32g11%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Hulled Millet .
Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
