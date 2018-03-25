Hover to Zoom
Arrowhead Mills Organic Whole Wheat Flour
22 ozUPC: 0007433368424
Product Details
Arrowhead Mills maintains the tradition with our signature organic Stone Ground Whole Wheat Flour, stone ground in old fashioned mills. Naturally sodium and cholesterol free, low fat, and a good fiber source, our stone ground whole wheat is a true American grain staple.
- Recipe for English Muffins on the back of pack
- USDA Certified Organic, Non GMO Project Verified, Stone Ground
- 35 grams of whole grains per serving
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
18.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate25g8%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Whole Wheat Flour .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible