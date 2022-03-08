Hover to Zoom
Arrowhead Mills Protein Flour
23 ozUPC: 0007433368760
Product Details
- 10g protein per serve, 100% plant-based protein
- Made with organic chickpea, lentil, and whole wheat flours
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
21.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/4 cup
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein10g20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
vital wheat gluten, organic chickpea flour, organic whole wheat flour, organic golden lentil flour
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
