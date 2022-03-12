Hover to Zoom
Arrowhead Mills Puffed Millet Cereal
6 ozUPC: 0007433347431
Purchase Options
Product Details
Millet, the Little Giant. The smallest of all grains. With its complete protein and low fat composition, this is truly a wheat free gem!
- Low Fat
- Whole Grain Single Ingredient
- Kosher
- Vegan
- No Added Sugar Or Salt
- Non GMO
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
11.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Millet Puffed Whole Grain
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More