Nutrition Facts

10.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Dietary Fiber 0.5g 2% Sugar 0g

Protein 1g

Calcium 10mg

Iron 0.3mg 2%