Arrowhead Mills Puffed Rice Cereal Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Arrowhead Mills Puffed Rice Cereal Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Arrowhead Mills Puffed Rice Cereal Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Arrowhead Mills Puffed Rice Cereal Perspective: top
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Arrowhead Mills Puffed Rice Cereal

6 ozUPC: 0007433347429
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Single Ingredient 100% Whole Grain
  • Sodium Free Food
  • Fat and Cholesterol Free
  • Vegan
  • No Added Sugar
  • Project Verified Non-GMO
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber0.5g2%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg
Iron0.3mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Puffed Brown Rice .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More