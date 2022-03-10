Hover to Zoom
Arrowhead Mills Puffed Rice Cereal
6 ozUPC: 0007433347429
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Single Ingredient 100% Whole Grain
- Sodium Free Food
- Fat and Cholesterol Free
- Vegan
- No Added Sugar
- Project Verified Non-GMO
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber0.5g2%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg
Iron0.3mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Puffed Brown Rice .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
