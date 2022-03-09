Hover to Zoom
Arrowhead Mills Puffed Wheat Cereal
6 ozUPC: 0007433347428
Wheat, the "Miller’s Choice". A true American grain staple, wheat has always been the grain of choice. Thought to originate from the middle-east and dating back to pre-historic days, wheat has a wonderful protein, fiber, and complex carbohydrate profile.
Nutrition Facts
11.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Wheat Puffed Whole Grain
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
