Hover to Zoom
Art Alternatives Artist's Soft Pastel Set
24 pkUPC: 0008243517775
Purchase Options
Product Details
This pastel set features vibrant, rich colors that are highly blendable. Use in conjunction with other materials or on their own; expand your color palette and hone your blending techniques with this versatile set. Use a water and brush to achieve stunning aquarelle effects.
- A reusable inner tray and box makes for easy to transport and storage
- Each stick measures 2-5/8" x 3/8"
- Foam padded container protects sticks from breakage