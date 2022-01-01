This pastel set features vibrant, rich colors that are highly blendable. Use in conjunction with other materials or on their own; expand your color palette and hone your blending techniques with this versatile set. Use a water and brush to achieve stunning aquarelle effects.

A reusable inner tray and box makes for easy to transport and storage

Each stick measures 2-5/8" x 3/8"

Foam padded container protects sticks from breakage