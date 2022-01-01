Art Alternatives Artist's Soft Pastel Set Perspective: front
Art Alternatives Artist's Soft Pastel Set

24 pkUPC: 0008243517775
Product Details

This pastel set features vibrant, rich colors that are highly blendable. Use in conjunction with other materials or on their own; expand your color palette and hone your blending techniques with this versatile set. Use a water and brush to achieve stunning aquarelle effects.

  • A reusable inner tray and box makes for easy to transport and storage
  • Each stick measures 2-5/8" x 3/8"
  • Foam padded container protects sticks from breakage