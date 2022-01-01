Art Alternatives Classic Acrylic Paint Color Mixing Set Perspective: front
Art Alternatives Classic Acrylic Paint Color Mixing Set

6 pk
Perfect for beginners, students and artists seeking quality at a great value, this student-grade acrylic paint set can be used for painting on canvas, panels, paper or other porous surfaces. The thick consistency retains brush and knife marks - great for impasto. Colors blend together and may be mixed with water or acrylic mediums.

  • 100ml tubes
  • Set colors include Titanium White, Mars Black, Primary Yellow Hansa, Primary Red Naphthol, Primary Blue Pthalo, and Pthalo Green
  • Dries to a permanent, flexible, satin finish