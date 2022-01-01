Perfect for beginners, students and artists seeking quality at a great value, this student-grade acrylic paint set can be used for painting on canvas, panels, paper or other porous surfaces. The thick consistency retains brush and knife marks - great for impasto. Colors blend together and may be mixed with water or acrylic mediums.

100ml tubes

Set colors include Titanium White, Mars Black, Primary Yellow Hansa, Primary Red Naphthol, Primary Blue Pthalo, and Pthalo Green

Dries to a permanent, flexible, satin finish