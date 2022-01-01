Keep all your art and craft essentials organized, portable and within reach with this convenient tool box. This lockable box features heavy-duty latches, in-lid storage for small items, a lift-out inner tray and ample storage space within. These boxes are especially designed to nest securely inside one another, a space-saving design for creatives who need to organize and store a variety of material.

Sleek black matte finish

Recyclable

Durable construction