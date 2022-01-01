This complete art studio kit includes everything you need to explore a range of media. Draw, paint and design with this impressive collection of creative materials. This art set is perfect for beginners through to experienced artists. This 23.25x16.5x5 inch package contains ten color pencils, eight watercolor pencils, five sketching pencils, one plastic palette, one eraser, ten 12ml tubes of acrylic paints, 12 oil pastels, 12 soft pastels, ten watercolor cakes, three palette knives, one sharpener, ten 12ml tubes of watercolors, three golden synthetic brushes, three white synthetic brushes, three bristle brushes, one portfolio, three 6x8 inch canvas boards, one 9x12 inch mixed media pad and one metal folding easel. Non-toxic. Conforms to ASTM D 4236. Imported.