Artisan Bistro Egg Cheese & Uncured Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Product Details
Looking for a protein-packed frozen breakfast or meal that is nutritious, delicious, and satisfies without sacrifice? Bite into an Artisan Bistro® Egg, Cheese & Uncured Bacon Breakfast Burrito made with cage-free scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese, and uncured bacon wrapped in a fresh-baked flour tortilla. Artisan Bistro® chefs bring together carefully selected ingredients in just the right combination so that every meal created is nutritious and delicious.
- Delicious out of the microwave, oven, or air fryer
- Packed with 17 grams of protein
- No nitrates or nitrates added
- No artificial colors or flavors
- Zero grams of trans fat per serving
- For people who are short on time, not standards
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Flour Tortilla ( Organic Wheat Flour , Water , Organic Palm Fruit Oil , Sea Salt , Organic Guar Gum ) , Organic Scrambled Eggs ( Organic Whole Eggs , Organic Skim Milk , Organic Soybean Oil , Organic Corn Starch , Salt , Xanthan Gum , Citric Acid ) , Water , Organic Cheddar Cheese ( Pasteurized Organic Milk , Cheese Cultures , Sea Salt , Vegetable Enzymes ) , Uncured Cooked Bacon Bits : Cooked Bacon Bits ( Pork , Water , Salt , Sugar , Cultured Celery Juice Powder , May Contain : Natural Flavor [ Water , Natural Flavors ] ) , Organic Potatoes , Organic Tomatoes ( Organic Tomatoes , Organic Tomato Juice , Naturally Derived Citric Acid and Calcium Chloride ) , Contains 2% Or Less : Organic Corn Starch , Organic Granulated Garlic , Salt , Organic Spices . .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More