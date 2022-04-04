Ingredients

Organic Flour Tortilla ( Organic Wheat Flour , Water , Organic Palm Fruit Oil , Sea Salt , Organic Guar Gum ) , Organic Scrambled Eggs ( Organic Whole Eggs , Organic Skim Milk , Organic Soybean Oil , Organic Corn Starch , Salt , Xanthan Gum , Citric Acid ) , Water , Organic Cheddar Cheese ( Pasteurized Organic Milk , Cheese Cultures , Sea Salt , Vegetable Enzymes ) , Uncured Cooked Bacon Bits : Cooked Bacon Bits ( Pork , Water , Salt , Sugar , Cultured Celery Juice Powder , May Contain : Natural Flavor [ Water , Natural Flavors ] ) , Organic Potatoes , Organic Tomatoes ( Organic Tomatoes , Organic Tomato Juice , Naturally Derived Citric Acid and Calcium Chloride ) , Contains 2% Or Less : Organic Corn Starch , Organic Granulated Garlic , Salt , Organic Spices . .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More