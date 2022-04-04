Artisan Bistro Egg Cheese & Uncured Bacon Breakfast Burrito Perspective: front
Artisan Bistro Egg Cheese & Uncured Bacon Breakfast Burrito Perspective: back
Artisan Bistro Egg Cheese & Uncured Bacon Breakfast Burrito

6 ozUPC: 0007100712559
Product Details

Looking for a protein-packed frozen breakfast or meal that is nutritious, delicious, and satisfies without sacrifice? Bite into an Artisan Bistro® Egg, Cheese & Uncured Bacon Breakfast Burrito made with cage-free scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese, and uncured bacon wrapped in a fresh-baked flour tortilla. Artisan Bistro® chefs bring together carefully selected ingredients in just the right combination so that every meal created is nutritious and delicious.

  • Delicious out of the microwave, oven, or air fryer
  • Packed with 17 grams of protein
  • No nitrates or nitrates added
  • No artificial colors or flavors
  • Zero grams of trans fat per serving
  • For people who are short on time, not standards

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories360
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g25%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Cholesterol145mg48%
Sodium800mg33%
Total Carbohydrate38g13%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein17g
Calcium0mg10%
Iron0mg15%
Vitamin A0International Unit2%
Vitamin C0mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Flour Tortilla ( Organic Wheat Flour , Water , Organic Palm Fruit Oil , Sea Salt , Organic Guar Gum ) , Organic Scrambled Eggs ( Organic Whole Eggs , Organic Skim Milk , Organic Soybean Oil , Organic Corn Starch , Salt , Xanthan Gum , Citric Acid ) , Water , Organic Cheddar Cheese ( Pasteurized Organic Milk , Cheese Cultures , Sea Salt , Vegetable Enzymes ) , Uncured Cooked Bacon Bits : Cooked Bacon Bits ( Pork , Water , Salt , Sugar , Cultured Celery Juice Powder , May Contain : Natural Flavor [ Water , Natural Flavors ] ) , Organic Potatoes , Organic Tomatoes ( Organic Tomatoes , Organic Tomato Juice , Naturally Derived Citric Acid and Calcium Chloride ) , Contains 2% Or Less : Organic Corn Starch , Organic Granulated Garlic , Salt , Organic Spices . .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible