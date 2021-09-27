Ascent Native Fuel Chocolate Whey Protein Powder Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Ascent Native Fuel Chocolate Whey Protein Powder

64 ozUPC: 0081586302002
Purchase Options

Product Details

Ascent Whey Protein is made with native whey, the least-processed protein available today. Ascent whey contains 25g of protein, zero artificial ingredients and is rapidly digested - perfect to take directly after your workout. Ascent Whey Protein is Informed Sport Certified, Certified Gluten Free, Soy Free & rBST/rBGH free.

  • Delicious and fast digesting whey protein
  • Zero Artificial Ingredients, Certified Gluten Free, Informed Choice Certified
  • Made with Native Whey Protein - the least processed, most pure whey protein available today

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
54.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 Rounded Scoop
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium100mg4%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber1g0%
Sugar1g0%
Protein25g50%
Calcium146mg10%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whey Protein Isolate Blend (Native Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate), Whey Protein Concentrate, Cocoa (Processed with Alkali), Natural Flavors, Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt, Monk Fruit Extract, Stevia Leaf Extract.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More