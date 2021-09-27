Ascent Native Fuel Chocolate Whey Protein Powder
Product Details
Ascent Whey Protein is made with native whey, the least-processed protein available today. Ascent whey contains 25g of protein, zero artificial ingredients and is rapidly digested - perfect to take directly after your workout. Ascent Whey Protein is Informed Sport Certified, Certified Gluten Free, Soy Free & rBST/rBGH free.
- Delicious and fast digesting whey protein
- Zero Artificial Ingredients, Certified Gluten Free, Informed Choice Certified
- Made with Native Whey Protein - the least processed, most pure whey protein available today
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whey Protein Isolate Blend (Native Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate), Whey Protein Concentrate, Cocoa (Processed with Alkali), Natural Flavors, Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt, Monk Fruit Extract, Stevia Leaf Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More