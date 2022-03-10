Ascent Raspberry Lemonade Pre-Workout Energy Drink Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Ascent Raspberry Lemonade Pre-Workout Energy Drink Mix

12.7 ozUPC: 0081586302028
Purchase Options

Product Details

Introducing Ascent Pre Workout, the clean way to boost your energy and hydration levels to maximize your workout, or whenever you need a safe and effective boost throughout your day. Ascent Pre Workout contains 150mg of caffeine naturally sourced from coffee fruit extract, 250mg of electrolytes for hydration and 0 artificial ingredients. Ascent Pre Workout is Informed Sport Certified, Certified Gluten Free & Soy Free.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 Rounded Scoop
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg11%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g2%
Protein5g10%
Calcium28mg2%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whey Protein Isolate, Natural Flavors, Organic Cane Sugar, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Malic Acid, Coffee Fruit Extract, Stevia Leaf Extract, Sunflower Lecithin.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More