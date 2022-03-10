Ascent Raspberry Lemonade Pre-Workout Energy Drink Mix
Product Details
Introducing Ascent Pre Workout, the clean way to boost your energy and hydration levels to maximize your workout, or whenever you need a safe and effective boost throughout your day. Ascent Pre Workout contains 150mg of caffeine naturally sourced from coffee fruit extract, 250mg of electrolytes for hydration and 0 artificial ingredients. Ascent Pre Workout is Informed Sport Certified, Certified Gluten Free & Soy Free.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whey Protein Isolate, Natural Flavors, Organic Cane Sugar, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Malic Acid, Coffee Fruit Extract, Stevia Leaf Extract, Sunflower Lecithin.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More