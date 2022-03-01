Inspired by the medieval fortress in southern France of the same name, Carcassonne is a tile-laying game in which players fill in the countryside around the fortified city. With its simple yet rich game mechanics and tiles that can be configured into numerous combinations, Carcassonne appeals to beginners and veteran gamers alike.

Completely redesigned rulebook to make learning the game easier

Introduces The Abbot mini-expansion and a new version of The River

2-5 players