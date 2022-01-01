Asobu 2 Go Stainless Steel Growler - Silver Perspective: front
Asobu 2 Go Stainless Steel Growler - Silver

1 ctUPC: 0084259101926
Product Details

Catch the coolest trend in party apparel today. with the unique new Stainless Steel Growler 2 go.It’s a totally awesome growler.The Stainless Steel Growler 2 go is easy to clean, transports beer safely, and is virtually indestructible.

Features
  • Rinse before using
  • Hand Wash with liquid soap and warm water. Rinse thoroughly.
  • Dishwasher not recommended
  • The swing top must be securely closed to prevent leakage.
  • Do not freeze or put in a microwave
  • To keep beer fresh store in a fridge, cooler or ice cold water when filled.
  • Color - Silver

 