Asobu 2 Go Stainless Steel Growler - Silver
1 ctUPC: 0084259101926
Catch the coolest trend in party apparel today. with the unique new Stainless Steel Growler 2 go.It’s a totally awesome growler.The Stainless Steel Growler 2 go is easy to clean, transports beer safely, and is virtually indestructible.Features
- Rinse before using
- Hand Wash with liquid soap and warm water. Rinse thoroughly.
- Dishwasher not recommended
- The swing top must be securely closed to prevent leakage.
- Do not freeze or put in a microwave
- To keep beer fresh store in a fridge, cooler or ice cold water when filled.
- Color - Silver