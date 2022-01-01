Catch the coolest trend in party apparel today. with the unique new Stainless Steel Growler 2 go.It’s a totally awesome growler.The Stainless Steel Growler 2 go is easy to clean, transports beer safely, and is virtually indestructible.

Rinse before using

Hand Wash with liquid soap and warm water. Rinse thoroughly.

Dishwasher not recommended

The swing top must be securely closed to prevent leakage.

Do not freeze or put in a microwave

To keep beer fresh store in a fridge, cooler or ice cold water when filled.

Color - Silver