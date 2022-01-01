Kale is one of the cultivars of cabbage with tasty and nutritious benefits. It is commonly used in side dish or an addition to smoothies and salads.

Includes nutrient packages

Type: Kale

Sprout: 2-7 days

Harvest: 28 days

Seed from: USA / Italy / Netherlands

Nutritional Benefits: Kale is filled with powerful antioxidants such as carotenoids and flavonoids to help protect against various cancers.

Harvest Tips: When the leaves reach the size of your hand, it is time to harvest your kale. Kale is harvested from the outermost and lowest leaves and toward the center.

non-GMO

100% Germination Guarantee