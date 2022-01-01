Hover to Zoom
aspara Butterhead Lettuce Seed Capsules
8 pkUPC: 0489707382066
Product Details
Butterhead lettuce is one of variety of lettuce which forms open head with smoother and delicate leaves' texture. A little harder to grow than leaf lettuce because it takes more time to mature.
- 100% Germination Guarantee
- Harvest: 35 days
- Includes nutrient packages
- Non-GMO
- Nutritional Benefits: Butterhead lettuce is high in phosphorus which maintains healthy bone and teeth.
- Seed from: USA / Canada / Netherlands
- Sprout: 7-14 days
- Type: Lettuce