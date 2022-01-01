Butterhead lettuce is one of variety of lettuce which forms open head with smoother and delicate leaves' texture. A little harder to grow than leaf lettuce because it takes more time to mature.

Harvest: 35 days

Nutritional Benefits: Butterhead lettuce is high in phosphorus which maintains healthy bone and teeth.

Seed from: USA / Canada / Netherlands

Sprout: 7-14 days

