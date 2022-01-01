aspara Butterhead Lettuce Seed Capsules Perspective: front
aspara Butterhead Lettuce Seed Capsules

8 pkUPC: 0489707382066
Product Details

Butterhead lettuce is one of variety of lettuce which forms open head with smoother and delicate leaves' texture. A little harder to grow than leaf lettuce because it takes more time to mature.

  • 100% Germination Guarantee
  • Harvest: 35 days
  • Includes nutrient packages
  • Non-GMO
  • Nutritional Benefits: Butterhead lettuce is high in phosphorus which maintains healthy bone and teeth.
  • Seed from: USA / Canada / Netherlands
  • Sprout: 7-14 days
  • Type: Lettuce