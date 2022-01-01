Cherry tomato is a quickly grown and early ripen bite-sized tomato. It tops off summer salads, sweeten party trays, and treat the kids.

Includes nutrient packages

Type: Tomato

Sprout: 2-7 days

Harvest: 75 days

Seed from: Canada / US

Nutritional Benefits: Cherry tomatoes health benefits are widely known. Low in calories helps to keep fit. Rich in potassium benefits the circulatory system.

Planting Tips: Pinch off sprouts and branches start to grow off of the central stem, and (with) leaves that look dry or dead. These little sprouts and branches will rob the plant of nutrients.

non-GMO

100% Germination Guarantee