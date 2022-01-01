aspara Green Lettuce Seed Capsules Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
aspara Green Lettuce Seed Capsules Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

aspara Green Lettuce Seed Capsules

8 pkUPC: 0489707382062
Purchase Options

Product Details

Producing large and bright-green leaves, Green Lettuce looks as good as it tastes.

  • 100% Germination Guarantee
  • Harvest: 28 days
  • Includes nutrient packages
  • Non-GMO
  • Nutritional Benefits: Green leaf lettuce, compared to other common types of lettuce has the most vitamin C and K, and folate, as well as the minerals calcium and manganese.
  • Seed from: USA / Canada / Netherlands
  • Sprout: 2-7 days