aspara Green Lettuce Seed Capsules
8 pkUPC: 0489707382062
Product Details
Producing large and bright-green leaves, Green Lettuce looks as good as it tastes.
- 100% Germination Guarantee
- Harvest: 28 days
- Includes nutrient packages
- Non-GMO
- Nutritional Benefits: Green leaf lettuce, compared to other common types of lettuce has the most vitamin C and K, and folate, as well as the minerals calcium and manganese.
- Seed from: USA / Canada / Netherlands
- Sprout: 2-7 days