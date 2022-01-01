Aspara Herb Seed Capsule Kit Perspective: front
Aspara Herb Seed Capsule Kit

8 pkUPC: 0489707382078
Herbs Selected is a combination of Dill, Coriander, Sweet Basil and/or Parsley capsules. This combination provides herbs for dishes that require a mix of herbs.

  • Includes nutrient packages
  • Type: Herbs
  • Sprout: 2-10 days
  • Harvest: 28 days
  • Seed from: USA / Italy
  • Check out plants' individual pages for more information about their nutritional benefits and tips: Sweet Basil, Coriander, Dill, Parsley
  • non-GMO
  • 100% Germination Guarantee