Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Aspara Herb Seed Capsule Kit
8 pkUPC: 0489707382078
Purchase Options
Product Details
Herbs Selected is a combination of Dill, Coriander, Sweet Basil and/or Parsley capsules. This combination provides herbs for dishes that require a mix of herbs.
- Includes nutrient packages
- Type: Herbs
- Sprout: 2-10 days
- Harvest: 28 days
- Seed from: USA / Italy
- Check out plants' individual pages for more information about their nutritional benefits and tips: Sweet Basil, Coriander, Dill, Parsley
- non-GMO
- 100% Germination Guarantee