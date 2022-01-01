Hover to Zoom
aspara Lettuce Selected Seed Capsules
8 pkUPC: 0489707382077
Product Details
Lettuce Selected is a combination of Green lettuce, Red lettuce, Butterhead, and/or Mixed lettuce capsules. This colorful combination is aesthetically pleasing and provides various nutrients that benefit our health.
- 100% Germination Guarantee
- Harvest: 28-35 days
- Includes nutrient packages
- Non-GMO
- Seed from: USA / Canada / Netherlands
- Sprout: 2-7 days
- Type: Lettuce