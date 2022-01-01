Hover to Zoom
aspara Red Radish Seed Capsules
8 pkUPC: 0489707382071
Product Details
Radish is an edible root vegetable that are mostly eaten raw. It germinates quickly and grows rapidly.
- 100% Germination Guarantee
- Harvest: 23 days
- Includes nutrient packages
- Non-GMO
- Nutritional Benefits: Its high vitamin C content boosts the immune system health if eaten regularly. It prevents from the common infections like cold and cough.
- Seed from: US / Italy
- Sprout: 2-7 days
- Type: Radish