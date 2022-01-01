Rocket, or called arugula is an easy growing vegetable that widely used in salad dishes. Its leaves are tender texture and in bite size with a tangy flavor.

Includes nutrient packages

Type: Arugula

Sprout: 2-7 days

Harvest: 28 days

Seed from: USA / Japan

Nutritional Benefits: Rocket contains a range of health-promoting properties such as phytochemicals including Vitamin C, carotenoids, dietary fiber, magnesium, calcium, potassium, Vitamin K, polyphenols and glucosinolates.

Harvest tips: Harvest rocket before the flowers appear to prevent bitter taste of the leaves. If the rocket starts flowering, you can harvest little white flowers for garnish.

non-GMO

100% Germination Guarantee