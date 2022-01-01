Salad Special is a combination of Mizuna, Blue Curled Kale, and/or Rocket capsules. This nutrient-rich combination will amaze salad lovers with its strong flavor. Mix your salad with special lettuces to make a perfect salad bowl.

100% Germination Guarantee

Harvest: 18-28 days

Includes nutrient packages

Non-GMO

Seed from: USA / Italy / Japan

Sprout: 2-7 days

Type: Mixed