Aspara Sweet Basil Seed Capsule Kit

8 pkUPC: 0489707382068
Basil is an easy-grown herb with aroma that used to add flavor to recipes. Sweet basil in particular has extremely tender texture, large and dark leaves and very suitable for pesto sauce.

  • Includes nutrient packages
  • Type: Herbs
  • Sprout: 7-14 days
  • Harvest: 28 days
  • Seed from: USA
  • Nutritional Benefits: Basil contains antioxidant-rich oils which slower skin aging problem.
  • non-GMO
  • 100% Germination Guarantee