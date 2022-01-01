Hover to Zoom
Aspara Sweet Basil Seed Capsule Kit
8 pkUPC: 0489707382068
Product Details
Basil is an easy-grown herb with aroma that used to add flavor to recipes. Sweet basil in particular has extremely tender texture, large and dark leaves and very suitable for pesto sauce.
- Includes nutrient packages
- Type: Herbs
- Sprout: 7-14 days
- Harvest: 28 days
- Seed from: USA
- Nutritional Benefits: Basil contains antioxidant-rich oils which slower skin aging problem.
- non-GMO
- 100% Germination Guarantee