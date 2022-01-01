Basil is an easy-grown herb with aroma that used to add flavor to recipes. Sweet basil in particular has extremely tender texture, large and dark leaves and very suitable for pesto sauce.

Includes nutrient packages

Type: Herbs

Sprout: 7-14 days

Harvest: 28 days

Seed from: USA

Nutritional Benefits: Basil contains antioxidant-rich oils which slower skin aging problem.

non-GMO

100% Germination Guarantee