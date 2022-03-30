Aspercreme Pain Relieving Creme With Lidocaine, 2.7 Ounce, Pain Relieving Cream Helps Reduce and Numb Pain from Arthritis, Backache, Muscle Strains and Sprains

Includes: One (1) 2.7-oz. bottle of Aspercreme with Lidocaine Maximum Strength Pain Relief Creme

Topical numbing creme with 4% lidocaine targets more pain receptors* to numb away minor pains with no irritation or burning *Among counterirritant topical pain relievers

Fast-acting Lidocaine creme penetrates muscles and joints to provide numbing relief for hours

Use Aspercreme joint and muscle pain creme to temporarily relieve minor pain associated with arthritis, backaches, muscle strains, sprains and more

Odor-free Aspercreme patches, creams, lotions, roll-ons and gels with lidocaine are all available without a prescription