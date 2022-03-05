Aspercreme with Lidocaine Maximum Strength Pain Relief Cream targets more pain receptors than any other over-the-counter topical analgesic* to relieve pain at the source, so you can forget your pain and embrace the day. The active ingredient in this non-greasy, odor-free topical pain cream numbs away pain with no irritation and no burning for discreet and comfortable relief. With its powerful, fast-acting formula, Aspercreme numbing cream works in minutes and provides relief for hours. Use Aspercreme as a foot pain cream, back pain cream, muscle pain cream, joint pain cream or arthritis pain relief cream. Aspercreme comes in odor-free creams, lotions, roll-ons, gels and patches with or without lidocaine, so you can get real time pain relief without a prescription. *Among counter-irritant topical pain relievers

INCLUDES: One (1) 4.3-ounce bottle of Aspercreme with Lidocaine Maximum Strength Pain Relief Cream

RELIEVES PAIN AT THE SOURCE: Topical numbing cream with 4% lidocaine targets more pain receptors to numb away minor pains with no irritation or burning among counterirritant topical pain relievers

WORKS IN MINUTES: Fast-acting Lidocaine cream penetrates muscles and joints to provide numbing relief for hours

TARGETS JOINTS & MUSCLES: Use Aspercreme joint and muscle pain cream to temporarily relieve minor pain associated with arthritis, backaches, muscle strains, sprains, and more

ODOR-FREE, NON-GREASY PAIN RELIEF: Odor-free Aspercreme patches, creams, lotions, roll-ons, and gels with lidocaine are all available without a prescription