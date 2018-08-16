Hover to Zoom
Aspercreme® with Lidocaine No Mess Roll-On
2.5 fl ozUPC: 0004116705810
Located in AISLE 30
Product Details
Numb away tough muscle pain, joint pain, back pain and more with the pain-fighting power of lidocaine. Aspercreme Odor Free Max Strength Lidocaine Pain Relieving Liquid is formulated with 4% lidocaine, the maximum amount allowed without a prescription. Simply roll it on the site of pain and start feeling the relief in minutes. This max-strength pain relieving liquid also targets more pain receptors than counterirritant pain relievers. Best of all, non-greasy Aspercreme dries quickly and has no odor, giving you discreet pain relief whenever and wherever you need it.
- Contains one (1) 2.5-oz. roll-on bottle of Aspercreme Odor Free Max Strength Lidocaine Pain Relief Liquid
- Max Strength Pain Relief: Aspercreme Pain Relief Liquid With Lidocaine numbs tough muscle pain, joint pain and back pain
- Fast-acting: This max-strength pain relieving liquid works fast and targets more pain receptors*
- Odor-free Formula: This Aspercreme Pain Relief Liquid has no odor for discreet pain relief when you need it most
- Keeps Hands Clean: Aspercreme Roll-On Liquid dries quickly and won't leave behind any greasy residue
*Among counterirritant topical pain relievers