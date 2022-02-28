Atlanta Cheesecake Company Cookies n' Cream Cheesecake Bar Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Atlanta Cheesecake Company Cookies n' Cream Cheesecake Bar

5 ozUPC: 0078539168100
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

Sitting atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust, our rich, cookies n’ cream flavored cheesecake is swirled and covered with chocolate and cream cookie pieces – a perfect fusion of textures!

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 Bar (142 g)
Amount per serving
Calories530
% Daily value*
Total Fat28g36%
Saturated Fat14g70%
Trans Fat0.5g
Polyunsaturated Fat4.5g
Monounsaturated Fat8g
Cholesterol75mg25%
Sodium430mg19%
Total Carbohydrate63g23%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar38g
Protein7g
Calcium92mg8%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pasteurized Milk & Cream, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Pasteurized Egg, Soybean Oil, Palm Oil, Cocoa (Processed with Alkali), Palm Kernel Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk, Water, Salt, Corn Syrup, Yellow Corn Flour, Natural Flavor, Sodium Bicarbonate, Food Starch - Modified, Cheese Culture, Vegetable Mono & Diglycerides, Malted Barley Flour, Soy Lecithin (Emulsifier), Guar Gum, Carob Bean Gum, Sodium Phosphate, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin A Palmitate, Enzyme, Vitamin D3.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Walnut and Walnut Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More