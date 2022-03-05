Hover to Zoom
ATT Southern 259807 15 in. Medallion Plastic Deck Planter, Light Terra Cotta
1UPC: 0068414300650
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Medallion Plastic Deck Planter
Our products are assured for reliability and durability which has high quality and standard. Our products are designed with the up to date designs and creativity. We always work towards to fulfill the requirements of our end users.Specifications. Size 15 in.. Country of Origin United States of America. Weight 20.8 lbs