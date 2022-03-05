ATT Southern 259807 15 in. Medallion Plastic Deck Planter, Light Terra Cotta Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

ATT Southern 259807 15 in. Medallion Plastic Deck Planter, Light Terra Cotta

1UPC: 0068414300650
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Medallion Plastic Deck Planter

Our products are assured for reliability and durability which has high quality and standard. Our products are designed with the up to date designs and creativity. We always work towards to fulfill the requirements of our end users.

Specifications. Size 15 in.. Country of Origin United States of America. Weight 20.8 lbs

 

Shipping & Return Information