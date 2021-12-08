Hover to Zoom
Aufschnitt BBQ Beef Jerky
2 ozUPC: 0086071300012
Product Details
Looking for a BBQ in a bag? Try our BBQ Jerky and you will be pleasantly surprised with the amazing flavor. Enjoy your Kosher, all natural, gluten free BBQ Beef Jerky sourced from 100% Grass Fed Beef.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium375mg16.3%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar6g
Protein11g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef, Water, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Smoke Paprika, Garlic Powder, Spices, Celery Juice Powder, Natural Smoke Flavor.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
