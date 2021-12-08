Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1oz (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 35

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1g 1.28% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 15mg 5%

Sodium 350mg 15.22%

Total Carbohydrate 1g 0.36% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 1g

Protein 11g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0.36mg 2%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%