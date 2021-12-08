Hover to Zoom
Aufschnitt Teriyaki Beef Jerky
2 ozUPC: 0086071300013
Product Details
One of our best selling flavor jerky is created with a beautifully balanced marinated of pineapple juice & soy sauce, sure to satisfy the Teriyaki lovers. Enjoy your Kosher, all natural, gluten free Teriyaki Beef Jerky sourced from 100% Grass Fed Beef.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium350mg15.22%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein11g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef, Corned Beef Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Garlic Powder), Gluten Free Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt), Pineapple Juice, Brown Sugar, Celery Juice Powder
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
