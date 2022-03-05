In 1905 August Thomsen began his company whose product line focused on a selection of cake decorating tools derived from both the traditional tools of his native Germany and his own designs. Based out of Glen Cove New York the company heritage continues today under the leadership of the founder's great grandsons Jeffrey and Douglas Schneider. Their current offerings consist of a comprehensive line of specialty baking tools that include cake decorating bags and tubes pastry and cookie cutters rolling pins spatulas turntables pans rolled fondant icing and food colors. Their products are internationally renowned for their high quality and baking perfection.

The Ateco 3-Piece Daisy Gum Paste and Pie Crust Cutters (also called sugar paste cutters) can be used to cut emboss and press out pie crust and sugar paste decorations. Make beautiful flowers and leaves for pie crusts and gum paste decorations. Sizes include 7/8-Inch 1-1/8-Inch and 1-3/8-Inch. Since 1905 Ateco has manufactured tools to help professionals as well as enthusiasts create extraordinary looking cakes cookies and pastries. Ateco products begin with the finest materials from metals to fabrics to plastic films and undergo testing for durability reliability and quality. They are made to last under the punishing conditions of restaurant and high-output commercial kitchens.