In 1905 August Thomsen began his company whose product line focused on a selection of cake decorating tools derived from both the traditional tools of his native Germany and his own designs. Based out of Glen Cove New York the company heritage continues today under the leadership of the founder's great grandsons Jeffrey and Douglas Schneider. Their current offerings consist of a comprehensive line of specialty baking tools that include cake decorating bags and tubes pastry and cookie cutters rolling pins spatulas turntables pans rolled fondant icing and food colors. Their products are internationally renowned for their high quality and baking perfection.

. Material: Polyurethane. 12" Length. Convenient hanging loop. Washable reusable. Made in Japan.