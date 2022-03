Ingredients

ENRICHED FLOUR [UNBLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE (VITAMIN B1), RIBOFLAVIN (VITAMIN B2), NIACIN (VITAMIN B3), FOLIC ACID], WATER, YEAST, CANE SUGAR, WHEAT GLUTEN, SOYBEAN OIL, SALT, WHEAT PROTEIN ISOLATE, WHEAT STARCH, SODIUM ALGINATE, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN, CANOLA OIL, LACTIC ACID, NATURAL FLAVORS, PALM OIL, MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES, BETA CAROTENE (COLOR), VITAMIN A PALMITATE, FERMENTED WHEAT FLOUR, DATEM, DEXTROSE, CALCIUM PROPIONATE (A PRESERVATIVE), YELLOW CORN FLOUR, ANNATTO EXTRACT AND TURMERIC ADDED FOR COLOR, CALCIUM SULFATE, ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, ASCORBIC ACID, CITRIC ACID.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More