Aunt Millie's Live Light Whole Grain Bread

20 ozUPC: 0007131400185
Whether you're counting points, calories or carbs, you need products you can count on. And that's where we come in. Live Light! bread has the flavor and softness you will like.

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2slices (47 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium65mg6%
Iron0mg0%
Niacin1mg6%
Potassium50mg2%
Riboflavin0mg0%
Thiamin0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Oat Fiber, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Modified Food Starch (Potato), Polydextrose (Dietary Fiber), Fermented Wheat Sourdough, Sugar, Salt, Molasses, Datem, Calcium Sulfate and Monocalcium Phosphate, Guar Gum, Potassium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Propionate (A Preservative), Natural Flavor, Monoglycerides, Calcium Phosphate, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid; Topped With Oat Bran.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
