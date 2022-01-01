Ingredients

Water, Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Oat Fiber, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Modified Food Starch (Potato), Polydextrose (Dietary Fiber), Fermented Wheat Sourdough, Sugar, Salt, Molasses, Datem, Calcium Sulfate and Monocalcium Phosphate, Guar Gum, Potassium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Propionate (A Preservative), Natural Flavor, Monoglycerides, Calcium Phosphate, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid; Topped With Oat Bran.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More