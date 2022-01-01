Aunt Millie's Live Light Whole Grain Bread
Product Details
Whether you're counting points, calories or carbs, you need products you can count on. And that's where we come in. Live Light! bread has the flavor and softness you will like.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Oat Fiber, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Modified Food Starch (Potato), Polydextrose (Dietary Fiber), Fermented Wheat Sourdough, Sugar, Salt, Molasses, Datem, Calcium Sulfate and Monocalcium Phosphate, Guar Gum, Potassium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Propionate (A Preservative), Natural Flavor, Monoglycerides, Calcium Phosphate, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid; Topped With Oat Bran.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More