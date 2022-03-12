Auroshikha Cedar Incense Perspective: front
Auroshikha Cedar Incense

16 ctUPC: 0007956500103
Product Details

The ancient Masala Method of making incense uses only natural essential oils, flowers, spices, aromatic herbs, natural resins and other aromatic substances blended in a paste which is then hand-rolled onto a bamboo stick.  All Auroshikha Traditional Incense fragrances are timeless classics representing the most popular scents of exotic India. Non Toxic - All Natural.

  • Auroshikha is "charged with the presence of India"