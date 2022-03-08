Lavender refreshes, cools, purifies, heals and revives the psyche. It is one of the most common fragrances in the home as it is also excellent for children. Auroshikha French Lavender is formulated with fine essential oil from France. It has a rich, but understated sweetness, herbal in essence. Lavender is often used to aid the onset of restful sleep. Close your eyes and be transported to delightful fields of lavender.

Rolled By Hand In The Traditional Way