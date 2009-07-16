Hover to Zoom
Auroshikha Myrrh Incense Sticks
As one of the gifts brought to Bethlehem by the Magi, this resin has remained as holy scent in western traditions. This incense is good to light at the beginning of a new day. It fills a room with freshness containing a blend of sweetness and spice. Sandal, Frankincense and Myrrh together create an aroma used in ancient purification.
- Auroshikha Myrrh is based upon the essential oil of elemi, and resinoid benzoin