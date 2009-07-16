As one of the gifts brought to Bethlehem by the Magi, this resin has remained as holy scent in western traditions. This incense is good to light at the beginning of a new day. It fills a room with freshness containing a blend of sweetness and spice. Sandal, Frankincense and Myrrh together create an aroma used in ancient purification.

Auroshikha Myrrh is based upon the essential oil of elemi, and resinoid benzoin