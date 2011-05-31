The ancient Masala Method of making incense uses only natural essential oils, flowers, spices, aromatic herbs, natural resins and other aromatic substances blended in a paste which is then hand-rolled onto a bamboo stick. Auroshikha is "charged with the presence of India." All Auroshikha Traditional Incense fragrances are timeless classics representing the most popular scents of exotic India. Non Toxic - All Natural.

Rolled By Hand In The Traditional Way