Nature gathers together her most beautiful feelings and offers them a rose fragrance. Auroshikha Rose incense is based on rose absolute as well as essential oils of geranium, guaiac wood and ylang ylang. This aroma has a sweet and confident tenderness about it. Just as love attunes us to something larger than ourselves, so this rose scent brings a deeper element to our daily emotions.

Rose evokes the fellings of love and feminine charm the world over