The freshness of Aurohikha provides a gentle and uplifting sense of well being. They represent the best of an incense tradition thousands of years old that remains alive still today in India. Auroshikha, world-renowned for its revival of the ancient art of incense making and its extraordinary variety of more than 50 fragrances, offers a wide range of aromatic experiences to match your moods and surroundings. Hand made by Auroshikha Agarbathies at the Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Pondicherry, India.

